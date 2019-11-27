West Virginia (6-0) captured the Cancun Challenge championship with a 75-63 victory over Wichita State (6-1) Wednesday night in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

A lot of action took place early on between the two teams and West Virginia had a 7-4 lead over the Shockers at the 15:37 mark. At this point, Derek Culver had five of the Mountaineers’ seven rebounds.

Freshman Miles McBride then added a three-pointer to extend the West Virginia lead to six points at 10-4.

A three-pointer from Wichita State’s Grant Sherfield followed, but then the Mountaineers extended their lead to nine points with a three-point play from Oscar Tshiebwe and three-pointer from Sean McNeil. Wednesday was also Tshiebwe’s birthday.

The Shockers ended West Virginia’s 6-0 run with a three-pointer from Tyson Etienne, but Emmitt Matthews answered right back with his second field goal of the night which was a goal tend.

Another goal tend was called which on a Jermaine Haley layup attempt which put the score at 20-14 in favor of the Mountaineers with 8:34 left until halftime.

Wichita State later cut West Virginia’s lead down to three points with a 5-2 run, but the Mountaineers went on a 5-0 run to extend their lead to eight points at 27-19 with 6:38 left in the half.

A 9-2 run from the Shockers followed which narrowed West Virginia’s lead down to one point at 29-28, but Gabe Osabuohien made a basket at the first half buzzer to put the Mountaineers up by three points going into halftime.