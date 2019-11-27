WVU basketball captures Cancun Challenge title over Wichita State, 75-63
West Virginia (6-0) captured the Cancun Challenge championship with a 75-63 victory over Wichita State (6-1) Wednesday night in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
A lot of action took place early on between the two teams and West Virginia had a 7-4 lead over the Shockers at the 15:37 mark. At this point, Derek Culver had five of the Mountaineers’ seven rebounds.
Freshman Miles McBride then added a three-pointer to extend the West Virginia lead to six points at 10-4.
A three-pointer from Wichita State’s Grant Sherfield followed, but then the Mountaineers extended their lead to nine points with a three-point play from Oscar Tshiebwe and three-pointer from Sean McNeil. Wednesday was also Tshiebwe’s birthday.
The Shockers ended West Virginia’s 6-0 run with a three-pointer from Tyson Etienne, but Emmitt Matthews answered right back with his second field goal of the night which was a goal tend.
Another goal tend was called which on a Jermaine Haley layup attempt which put the score at 20-14 in favor of the Mountaineers with 8:34 left until halftime.
Wichita State later cut West Virginia’s lead down to three points with a 5-2 run, but the Mountaineers went on a 5-0 run to extend their lead to eight points at 27-19 with 6:38 left in the half.
A 9-2 run from the Shockers followed which narrowed West Virginia’s lead down to one point at 29-28, but Gabe Osabuohien made a basket at the first half buzzer to put the Mountaineers up by three points going into halftime.
Halftime Stats:
Back-and-forth action started the second half and West Virginia held a 41-36 lead over Wichita State with 15:26 left to play. But a three-pointer from Matthews and layup from McBride extended the Mountaineers’ lead to 46-36.
McBride added a jump shot to make it a 12-point lead and 7-0 run for West Virginia, but the Shockers would fight back and narrow the lead down to seven points with a three-pointer from Erik Stevenson with 9:48 left.
But the Mountaineers would extend their lead back up to 12 points with a free throw and jumper from Haley and basket from Tshiebwe.
The Shockers battled back and again narrowed West Virginia’s lead down to six points, but Matthews would hit a three-pointer to put the Mountaineers up by nine with 3:25 remaining.
A pair of free throws from Tshiebwe put the score at 65-54 in favor of West Virginia with 3:16 to go.
From there, the Mountaineers were able to hold off and put away Wichita State to win the title and remain undefeated.
West Virginia will return to Morgantown to host Rhode Island Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
Final Stats:
