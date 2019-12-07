WVU basketball suffers first loss, comes up short against St. John's 70-68
West Virginia (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season in the hands of St. John’s (8-2) by a score of 70-68 inside Madison Square Garden Saturday afternoon.
There was a fast pace to start things off and the two teams were tied at 4-4 by the 15:33 mark. At this point, West Virginia had committed six turnovers while St. John’s had three.
A 9-2 run for the Mountaineers later on gave West Virginia a 13-8 lead over the Red Storm. St. John’s then responded with five straight points from LJ Figueroa to tie the game up.
The Red Storm then tied the game up at 15-15, but West Virginia answered back with a 5-0 run to take a 20-15 lead thanks to a three-pointer from Brandon Knapper and layup from Derek Culver.
St. John’s would again answer back with a run, scoring six straight points to take a one-point lead over the Mountaineers. And West Virginia would respond with a 6-0 run of its own, regaining the lead at 26-21 at the 6:17 mark.
The game’s high intensity and back-and-forth action continued for the rest of the first half and the Mountaineers and Red Storm would go into halftime tied at 36-36.
Halftime Stats:
West Virginia and St. John’s started the second half shooting a combined 2-of-9 from the floor by the 17:37 mark and the Red Storm held a 40-39 advantage over the Mountaineers. That lead would increase to three points with a layup from Nick Rutherford.
A pair of dunks from Culver with a layup from Rutherford in between put the score at 44-43 in favor of St. John’s with 15:38 to go.
An 8-0 run from St. John’s followed and the Red Storm would take a 52-43 lead over West Virginia. A three-pointer from Taz Sherman ended the 8-0 run from St. John’s, but the Red Storm was able to extend their lead back to eight points with a layup from Greg Williams.
With St. John’s leading by a score of 58-50, Chase Harler hit a three-pointer to narrow the Red Storm’s lead down to five points with 9:14 left to play.
West Virginia managed to narrow St. John's lead again over the next few minutes down to four points thanks to a 6-0 run, but the Red Storm would answer back with a 5-0 run to extend their lead back to nine points with 4:28 remaining.
However, the Mountaineers fought back and used a 9-0 run to tie the game up at 68-68 with 1:13 left in the game.
But with five seconds left, St. John's regained the lead at 70-68 after a foul on Culver (his fifth and final) with two free throws from Rasheem Dunn.
On the final possession of the regulation, West Virginia wasn't able to tie the game and sent it to overtime as Miles McBride missed a jump shot as time expired.
Next up for West Virginia is a home matchup against Austin Peay Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
Final Stats:
