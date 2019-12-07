West Virginia (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season in the hands of St. John’s (8-2) by a score of 70-68 inside Madison Square Garden Saturday afternoon.



There was a fast pace to start things off and the two teams were tied at 4-4 by the 15:33 mark. At this point, West Virginia had committed six turnovers while St. John’s had three.

A 9-2 run for the Mountaineers later on gave West Virginia a 13-8 lead over the Red Storm. St. John’s then responded with five straight points from LJ Figueroa to tie the game up.



The Red Storm then tied the game up at 15-15, but West Virginia answered back with a 5-0 run to take a 20-15 lead thanks to a three-pointer from Brandon Knapper and layup from Derek Culver.



St. John’s would again answer back with a run, scoring six straight points to take a one-point lead over the Mountaineers. And West Virginia would respond with a 6-0 run of its own, regaining the lead at 26-21 at the 6:17 mark.



The game’s high intensity and back-and-forth action continued for the rest of the first half and the Mountaineers and Red Storm would go into halftime tied at 36-36.