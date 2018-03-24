BOSTON – For 29-minutes it appeared West Virginia had enough to topple the Villanova giant.

Playing their trademark brand of physical basketball, Bob Huggins team was actually out-shooting their opposition from the floor and their appeared to be chinks in the armor of the No. 1 seed inside of TD Garden.

The Mountaineers built their largest lead of the game at 60-54 with 11:08 remaining in the second half as it was obvious to those watching that the Wildcats were frustrated.

“We did a good job for 30-minutes,” assistant Ron Everhart said.

Enough to force head coach Jay Wright to spend a timeout.

They wouldn’t look back after that.

After getting fouled, Villanova guard Jalen Brunson made the first but missed the second, however the ball wasn’t corralled by Esa Ahmad and awarded another possession to the Wildcats. That also resulted in another three throw attempt by Brunson, but this time after he had made a basket first.

The six-point lead was suddenly two. After a block on a layup attempt, the Mountaineers would send the Wildcats to the line again where they would tie the game up at 60-all in under a minute of in-game action. It wouldn’t stop there either as Villanova would eventually push the run out to 11-0.

West Virginia would never get closer than eight the rest of the way.

From control to chaos in under sixty seconds.

“We didn’t get a rebound and they went on a run from there,” assistant Larry Harrison said. “A two-point play became a four-point play and we didn’t score. It just snowballed from there.”

Yes, that play can easily be looked at as the ignitor to the run that allowed the Wildcats to quickly build a commanding lead but it isn’t the only reason. No, far from it.

Shot selection, defense and ultimately putting the ball in the basket were key elements as well.

It didn’t hurt things that the Cats never stopped hitting shots, connecting on 48-percent of their attempts in the second half and even better from three at 63-percent. When Villanova had an open look, they didn’t misfire often and the Mountaineers just couldn’t consistently shoot the ball.

The Mountaineers finished 30-percent in the second half and made only 3 of their 14 attempts from deep after both teams made 15 shots in the first half.

“They make open shots, that’s what they do,” Everhart said. “And their guards are good enough to get them open shots.”

Part of the reason for that success is the fact that Villanova was able to get in the open floor which allowed them to pass the ball for open looks, while West Virginia settled for bad looks and couldn’t finish at the rim when they were able to get into position to score.

Brunson took over in the second half scoring 11 points with 3 assists, as West Virginia allowed him to get to the rim with his left hand – something that typically doesn’t end well for opponents.

But ultimately it boils down to putting the ball in the basket. West Virginia didn’t, Villanova did and that’s why the Wildcats are moving onto the Elite 8.

The finality of it all is tough to take, but so is the tournament. This isn’t just a good Wildcats team, it’s a great one and if they shoot that well it’s likely we’ll see them cutting down the nets in April.

Each team finished making 27 shots from the floor, but Villanova did it in 16 less attempts. It's the same things Huggins has preached to his team all year.

“They were hitting shots and we weren’t,” senior guard Jevon Carter said.

An admirable effort for West Virginia, but just not enough.