Perhaps it was the way it happened that got under the skin of Bob Huggins the most.

The Texas Tech game was one to forget for a number of reasons, the bad news reads like a rap sheet. West Virginia made only a total of nine field goals, the lowest of the shot clock era and worst since 1942.

The 23-percent shooting was the second worst percentage of the modern era only slightly better than the forgettable Cincinnati game in 2008 and 26 turnovers matched a season high in that department.