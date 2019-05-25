SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

No. 17-ranked and fourth-seeded West Virginia (37-19) will play in the Big 12 Championship game for the first time since 2016 after defeating seventh-ranked and top-seeded Texas Tech (39-17), 2-0, during the Big 12 Tournament semifinals Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

The Mountaineers were led by a stellar pitching performance during the win as Brandon White led the team with three hits and scored one of West Virginia’s two runs.

West Virginia freshman right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert made his first career start and impressed, pitching five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four batters. Overall the team's pitching allowed just one hit, three baserunners and no runs or walks.

After two scoreless innings, West Virginia took an early 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly by Darius Hill, which scored Tyler Doanes from third base. Doanes got on base with a single earlier in the top of the third.

On the mound, Bergert pitched four straight perfect innings to start off, but allowed a single and hit a batter in the fifth. But he later got out of the jam thanks to a diving catch by Brandon White in center field.

White then got on base with a leadoff single during the top of the sixth inning. He then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error before he scored West Virginia’s second run of the game during a double play.

Freshman right-hander Zach Ottinger replaced Bergert on the mound during the bottom of the sixth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning to maintain West Virginia’s 2-0 lead. After the Mountaineers went 1-2-3 during the top half of the seventh, Ottinger again came through with another perfect inning to end the seventh.

West Virginia left another runner on base during the eighth and Texas Tech would do the same during the bottom half of the inning, which kept the score at 2-0 in favor of the Mountaineers.

After Ivan Gonzalez was left stranded on first during the top of the ninth, Ottinger retired Texas Tech in order to seal the win and championship berth for West Virginia.

The win sends the Mountaineers to the Big 12 Championship game for the first time since 2016 where they’ll face the winner of the Oklahoma State-TCU semifinal matchup Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, the Oklahoma State-TCU semifinal matchup will not be played Saturday night, but instead Sunday morning at 10 a.m. ET. The championship game will still be played at 2 p.m. ET.