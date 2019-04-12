SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia (21-12, 5-5) came up with a 2-0 upset win over No. 11 Texas Tech (22-10, 5-5) during Friday night’s series opener at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Mountaineers were led by 15-strikeout performance from junior right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah, who pitched a complete game and allowed just four hits and no walks.



After Manoah struck out two batters and retired the side during the top of the first, West Virginia got on the board first with a two-out, RBI single from Marques Inman, scoring Darius Hill from second base.



Manoah remained sharp during the next two innings, striking out the side in the second and retiring the side again in the third.

During the bottom half of the third inning, Hill was able to get on base with a fielder’s choice single that got Brandon White out at second. Hill then got into scoring position by stealing second base which eventually led to him scoring his second run of the game after a two-out, RBI single by Paul McIntosh.

Texas Tech got its first hit of the game to start off the top of the fourth, but Manoah and West Virginia were able to get out of the inning which ended with Manoah recording his seventh strikeout of the game.

The Mountaineers were unable to add to their lead during the bottom of the fourth as Lanning retired West Virginia in order.

Manoah retired the Red Raiders in order again to start off the fifth. During the bottom half of the inning, White got on base with a single which led to Texas Tech pulling Lanning with one out in the inning. White went on to steal second, but the inning ended after Hill struck out and White was caught stealing third base.

The two teams were held scoreless during the sixth and seventh innings as Manoah extended his strikeout total to 11 on the night and West Virginia maintained its 2-0 lead.

Manoah struck out two more batters during the eighth inning which gave him a career-high 14 strikeouts on the night and preserved West Virginia's 2-0 lead.

After West Virginia went down in order to end the eighth inning, Manoah was back on the mound in the ninth and allowed a leadoff single.

However, Manoah retired two more batters to seal the win for the Mountaineers. This also marked the first complete game for Manoah in his college career.

Game two of the series will begin tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET at Monongalia County Ballpark.