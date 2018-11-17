No. 9 West Virginia (8-2, 6-2) led the entire game until 40-seconds remained in the game but the Mountaineers couldn't hold on falling 45-41 to Oklahoma State.



The Mountaineers led 41-31 after a late touchdown but couldn't close the game allowing the Cowboys to score the final two touchdowns to go ahead for good. West Virginia was able to drive the ball to the Oklahoma State 14-yard line but the pass fell incomplete.

The Mountaineers rolled up 553 yards, including 329 in the first half to build a 17-point lead, but couldn't hold onto it allowing over 600 yards to the Cowboys.

Senior quarterback Will Grier threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns, while the Mountaineers were very effective on the ground led by a career high 144 yards by junior Kennedy McKoy.

The Mountaineers forced a total of four turnovers in the game.

West Virginia opened the game as fast as they could start by traveling 75-yards in 10 plays, with 57 of that coming on the ground to take an early 7-0 lead capped off by a McKoy touchdown run. The 57-yards on that drive on the ground were almost as many as the 62 the Mountaineers had against the Cowboys last season throughout the entire game.

After exchanging a pair of punts, the Mountaineers started back in their own end and was unable to generate yards giving Oklahoma State a short field. It would take only seven plays for the Pokes to tie things up on a touchdown toss to Tylan Wallace from seven yards out with 4:14 remaining in the first.

The Mountaineers would answer back quickly traveling 65-yards in four plays for a 13-yard touchdown toss to Jennings on a well-designed play to put the score at 14-7 in the first quarter. And on the next play from scrimmage a hit by Kenny Robinson would force the ball lose after a catch by Wallace and David Long would jump onto the ball to give the Mountaineers the ball at the Cowboys 41-yard line. West Virginia would make the Cowboys pay for the miscue on the opening play of the second quarter with a 22-yard touchdown toss to Sills to make the score 21-7.

The Cowboys wasted little time themselves on the next possession cutting into the deficit on five-play drive that spanned 60-yards in 1:44 to put the ball in the end zone and make it 21-14 with 13:11 left to play in the first half. Like in the first scoring drive, the Mountaineers struggled against the tempo.

After a punt, the West Virginia defense stepped up again with its second forced turnover of the first half on an interception by Toyous Avery intended for Wallace to set the Mountaineers in Cowboys territory. However, West Virginia wasn’t able to convert after Grier was stuffed on a fourth and short run to keep the visitors off the scoreboard and the score at 21-14.

The Mountaineers would get that touchdown before the end of the half however, taking another opportunity with good field position and cashing in three-play 51-yard drive capped off by a 30-yard touchdown run by McKoy to make it a two touchdown game with 1:17 left in the first half.

After the second Cornelius interception this time by Keith Washington, the Mountaineers were able to put together a near flawless two-minute situation to tack on a field goal and take a 31-14 lead into halftime.

The Cowboys answered back to open the second half using the tempo again to keep the Mountaineers off-balance for a 69-yard scoring drive to cut into the lead at 31-21 with 12:25 remaining in the third. West Virginia moved the ball in the red zone on its next possession but fumbled the ball on a controversial review which overturned that Grier was down but after review was changed to a fumble.

The Cowboys would use that missed opportunity to drive to the shadow of the goal line before the defense was able to get a stop on the two and force a field goal to cut the score to 31-24 in favor of the Mountaineers with only 3:03 remaining in the third quarter.

After a three and out, the punt touched Dillon Stoner and was fumbled giving the Mountaineers the football inside the Oklahoma State 20-yard line making the fourth turnover of the game for the Cowboys. But another three and out would result in a 34-yard field goal to push the lead to 34-24.

Oklahoma State would cut the score to 34-31 with 10:49 left after converting a 3rd and 20 and and 3rd and 13 in order to get into the end zone on a touchdown pass to Tyron Johnson.

It was shades of Texas on the following drive as West Virginia first converted a fourth down by penalty and facing a fourth and goal from the six, Grier took off toward the right pylon this time scoring and pushing the lead back out to 41-31 with 7:37 remaining. It was the same formation as the one against the Longhorns just with the play designed to the opposite side with Grier getting into the end zone.

But the Cowboys would respond themselves with a quick 75-yard drive in only 2:50 to make the score 41-38 with 4:47 remaining in the game.

West Virginia would be unable to convert the next series, giving Oklahoma State the ball back and they would score in 1:56 to go ahead for the first time 45-41.

From there, they would hold on.

The Mountaineers will play host to Oklahoma Friday at 8 p.m.