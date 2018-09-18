Ticker
WVU cornerbacks, pass defense still finding footing with Big 12 slate here

Keenan Cummings
Managing Editor

The West Virginia pass defense is a work in progress, especially at cornerback.

Yes, the relatively inexperienced group has fared as well as you could expect on paper allowing a mere 176-yards per game in two contests good enough to pace 44th nationally.

A solid start for a unit that returned all of three games of starting experience spread between the quartet and a mountain of unknowns with the three newcomers to the spot.

