No. 5 seed West Virginia (25-10) opened up its NCAA Tournament run with an 85-68 win over No. 12 seed Murray State (26-6) Friday afternoon in San Diego, advancing to the Round of 32 for the second straight season.

The Mountaineers overcame a sluggish offensive start in the game’s early minutes and received various boosts from different players throughout game. Overall, West Virginia shot 52 percent from the field and forced 16 turnovers.

Senior guard Jevon Carter led West Virginia with 21 points to along with six steals and Terrell Miller Jr. led Murray State with 27 points and 17 rebounds.

West Virginia missed its first four field goals, but got on the board first with a layup from sophomore forward Sagaba Konate. Fellow sophomore Wesley Harris would then drain a three-pointer to give the Mountaineers an early 5-0 lead. Carter then added a jump shot and West Virginia led 7-2 at the 15:55 mark.

Despite having an early lead, the Mountaineers endured early shooting struggles and were just 3-of-10 from the field within the game’s first five minutes. Murray State also struggled offensively early on and was held scoreless for just over three minutes.

Shaq Buchanan ended Murray State’s scoring drought with a layup which sparked a 5-0 run for the team as the Racers took a 9-8 lead over West Virginia.

The Mountaineers had been held scoreless for over four minutes during this stretch and had missed five straight field goals, but that drought ended when Harris hit his second three-pointer of the day to give West Virginia the lead back at 11-9.

Sophomore Logan Routt then scored five straight points for West Virginia to extend the team’s lead to 16-9 with 10 minutes left until halftime.

Despite three-pointers from Miller and Byron Hawkins, West Virginia extended its lead to 23-15 with a jump shot from Konate and a three-point play from freshman Teddy Allen.

A pair of free throws from Konate would later give West Virginia a 29-20 lead and junior forward Esa Ahmad would hit a three-pointer following two free throws from Miller which extended West Virginia’s lead to 32-22.

A 5-0 run from Murray State that was capped off by Miller’s second three-pointer of the game narrowed West Virginia’s lead to just five points with 1:29 left until halftime, but the Mountaineers would then end the first half on a 6-2 run and take a 38-29 lead into halftime.

West Virginia shot 45 percent from the field in the first half and held a 22-6 advantage in the paint. The Mountaineers also forced 11 turnovers and Carter and Ahmad each led the Mountaineers with eight points.

Miller achieved a double-double in the first half, leading Murray State with 12 points and 13 rebounds in the game’s first 20 minutes.

West Virginia racked up five points to extend its lead to 43-29 during the early stages of the second half, but Miller would score five quick points to cut the Mountaineers’ lead to nine points at the 17:25 mark.

After a three-point play from Ja Morant, senior guard Daxter Miles Jr. scored his first points of the game to give West Virginia a 10-point lead, but that lead would go down to seven points with 15:57 after Miller hit his fourth three-pointer of the game.

Buchanan then narrowed West Virginia’s lead to five points with a layup, but the Mountaineers responded with a 12-3 to go ahead 61-47 with 10:27 remaining.

From there, the Mountaineers took control of the game and cruised to an 85-68 victory.

The Mountaineers will face in-state rival and No. 13 seed Marshall in the Round of 32 Sunday in San Diego.