For his career, the junior college prospect averaged over six yards per carry and that also included a 331-yard game as a junior.

Gone from the roster is departing running back Justin Crawford, who rushed for 2,244 yards and 11 touchdowns during his two seasons in the Mountaineers backfield.

It’s not often that you could replace a consecutive 1,000-yard rusher and possibly end up deeper and more explosive than the year before, but that could be the case with West Virginia this fall.

But the backfield has options for new running backs coach Marquel Blackwell to tinker with. On only a piece of the carries over the past two years, Kennedy McKoy has accounted for 1,068 yards and 11 total touchdowns, including three 100-yard contests under his belt.

The exciting aspect to McKoy, is that only three in his career has he seen over 15 carries and in two of those games he crossed the century mark including a feature role at Oklahoma a season ago.

Fellow junior Martell Pettaway has only carried the ball 92 times in his two years including six less last season than he had in his first year, but the volume back did his best work when called upon. As a freshman, the top two running backs on the depth chart were injured which allowed Pettaway to get the most extensive work of his career and he delivered with 181 yards.

So there is experience at the top of the pyramid, albeit somewhat restricted at times.

“Kennedy and Martell have real game experience, those guys have rushed for over 1,000 yards in several games,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said.

But it’s the freshmen that make things real interesting.

Redshirt freshman Alec Sinkfield was a name that was often talked about during his first season and made a play to almost see the field before the coaches elected to redshirt him. A one-cut and go type with speed to go with it, Sinkfield has been mentioned by the coaches since his arrival.

“Sinkfield at running back has got twitch that I haven’t seen since I’ve been here,” Holgorsen said.

McKoy has seen a lot of things in him that has impressed as well.

"Real good hips and real good feet. Probably one of the smoothest backs I've seen. His cuts are always so smooth and he breaks down real well and can really explode. He's got great acceleration," the junior running back said.

But it’s the other things that have helped him carve out a potential role because not only does he have speed and can change directions, he also has an understanding of protection and other aspects. Now doing it in spring practice is one thing and translating it to a game is another, but across the board the coaching staff has been high on the potential of the Florida native.

The last piece of the puzzle comes in the form of true freshman Leddie Brown, the only and primary target for the coaching staff in last season’s recruiting class at the position. An athletic, versatile option, Brown is just another talented option that could take over and quarterback Will Grier has already made note that he could bring something special to the table.

McKoy believes that he reminds him a lot of himself with his smooth hands but he's much bigger than he was when he first entered the program.

"Real natural hands, he's going to be a good player. And he runs so hard," he said.

Holgorsen didn’t hide his thoughts for both young running backs.

“Our freshmen are different,” he said.

That begs the question will West Virginia rely on just one of those options as the primary option or could you see a four-headed running back group that will see the field at different times in a game?

Well, that’s what fall camp is for and it should make the proceedings interesting to follow.

“Got four good backs, we’ll see which one steps up,” he said. “Don’t know if we’ll have a feature guy or we’ll play all four of them.”

“But I think we’ll be just fine,” Holgorsen added.

Position coach Marquel Blackwell believes much of the same and is excited for what his group could potentially showcase this fall.