David Long doesn’t hide the fact that last year didn’t sit well with him on the defensive side.

Long is one of the centerpieces returning on the defensive side of the ball and led the team a season ago in both tackles for loss with 16.5 and a half and sacks despite missing four games. The redshirt junior is admittedly more of a lead by example type, but he’s had to move out of his comfort zone some this summer as the program looks for a bounce back on the defensive side.

The Mountaineers struggled on defense allowing 445.5 yards and 31.5 points, placing the defense 106th and 90th in each respective category. It’s a step back from where the unit has been known to perform under defensive coordinator Tony Gibson and there’s a variety of reasons for that.

West Virginia had some players as well as returning experience in some areas but it didn’t matter as the unit floundered in large part because of chemistry issues according to Long. Head coach Dana Holgorsen has made reference to the attitudes on that side of the ball as a reason for some of the struggles as well.

“It was chemistry. We had different players with different mind sets out there on the field,” Long said. “I’m just making sure that everybody is on the same page and a team player not a selfish player.”

Another projected leader on the unit safety Dravon Askew-Henry believes that getting on the same page was a problem at times and it showed up on the field. The hope is that won’t be a concern this year.

“I feel like we’ve got the talent we just have to make sure everybody is bought in,” Askew-Henry said. “The ones, the twos and the threes.”

To help address that, leaders on the team has made sure that newcomers as well as returning ones are watching film together and cultivating relationships that will last into the year. The Mountaineers are welcoming a number of transfers that are set for roles on the defense and adjusting there also was key.

“Especially with the transfers, the chemistry was big for me coming into the summer. We just need everybody to know each other,” he said.

Now chemistry wasn’t the only issue, as the Mountaineers struggled with tackling at times as well as the inefficient play of the offense down the stretch forced the unit to be on the field for extended periods of time. That combination doesn’t bode well in a high-tempo league such as the Big 12 Conference.

Askew-Henry believes that the focus is to be the exact opposite from last season reverting back to a relentless defensive where the primary goal is to tackle and force turnovers. And he doesn’t have to go far to point fingers, because he believes he has to make some major turnarounds himself.

Now a full-year removed from getting back from an ACL injury, Askew-Henry understands that if the defense wants to be better he has a responsibility not to miss assignments or tackles.

“Each year demands more. This year I had to step up and be a better leader,” he said.

Long also worked his way back from an injury last year but now is excited to showcase what he can do over a full season after serving as a backup in his first year for three games and then missing four last year. That has given him some extra motivation when it comes to helping turn the ship around.

Both players believe that the program should have more available players to call on this fall, which should help matters, but it starts with changing the expectations back to what they were.

“I know what it takes to win. We just want to get that. We have a lot of transfers coming in that might be playing and we just need to get them adapted to how we do things,” he said.

There’s a lot to prove on the defensive side but the leaders on that unit are hoping they have it covered.