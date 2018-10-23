WVU defense looks to get back on track, tackle against Baylor
Tony Gibson said it almost still in disbelief.
A total of 31. Yes, Gibson counted 31 missed tackles against Iowa State for a West Virginia defense that had done well in that department for the most part through the first five games of the year.
“Ridiculous,” he said.
