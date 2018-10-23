Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 10:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WVU defense looks to get back on track, tackle against Baylor

Hxzhqxpr2bdax5hvv2oi
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Tony Gibson said it almost still in disbelief.

A total of 31. Yes, Gibson counted 31 missed tackles against Iowa State for a West Virginia defense that had done well in that department for the most part through the first five games of the year.

“Ridiculous,” he said.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}