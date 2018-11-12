It was a great day at the office for the West Virginia defense.

It was the type of day that until that point hadn’t been seen under the leadership of current defensive CEO as Tony Gibson’s unit held TCU to -7 rushing yards for the game.

Not in a single half, no, an entire game and by doing so the effort topped the previous low of 1-rushing yard that Kansas State was able to muster in 2014.

Somehow the Mountaineers lost that game, but that wouldn't be the case this time around.