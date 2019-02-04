SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

No. 18 Texas Tech (18-5, 6-4) competed the season sweep of West Virginia (10-13, 2-8), routing the Mountaineers by a score of 81-50 Monday night in Lubbock, Texas.

The Mountaineers held a five-point lead early on, but were dominated for the rest of the game as the team struggled in all phases. West Virginia made just nine field goals, shot 23 percent from the floor and committed 26 turnovers.

Brandone Francis led Texas Tech with 16 points as the Red Raiders shot 53 percent from the field. Derek Culver led the Mountaineers with 23 points.

For the second straight game, West Virginia started things off with a three-pointer as Jordan McCabe drained a shot from downtown. A pair of free throws from Derek Culver then gave the Mountaineers an early 5-0 lead.

Texas Tech fought back and would make it a two-point game after a dunk from Jarrett Culver. West Virginia then gained a 12-9 lead later on with two more free throws from Derek Culver.

The Red Raiders went over two minutes without a basket before Deshawn Corprew hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 12-12. Fouls began to pile up between the two teams with 15 total being called near the 11-minute mark.

West Virginia was held scoreless for over two minutes as well, but two free throws from Wesley Harris ended the team’s drought and gave the Mountaineers a 14-12 lead.

A 13-0 run from Texas Tech followed as the Red Raiders took a 25-14 lead. The Mountaineers went ice cold shooting the ball, going nearly 15 minutes without making a field goal. Prior to this, the Red Raiders led the Mountaineers by a score of 33-19 before a basket from Derek Culver made it a 12-point game in favor of Texas Tech.

Texas Tech would end up taking a 36-21 halftime lead as West Virginia finished the first half with just three made field goals and shot 18 percent from the field in the first half. The Red Raiders committed 10 turnovers, but forced 14 in the first half and shot 50 percent from the floor.

The Red Raiders opened the second half on a 13-1 run as things continued to spiral downward for West Virginia. The Mountaineers lost one bench player in Logan Routt, who was ejected from the game after tripping Texas Tech’s Matt Mooney while sitting on the bench.

McCabe added a pair of free throws for the Mountaineers which was was followed by five straight points from Corprew, extending Texas Tech’s lead to 54-24 with 14:49 left to play. This sparked a 10-0 run for the Red Raiders which put them ahead by a score of 59-24.

Emmitt Matthews ended Texas Tech’s run with a three-pointer for his first points of the night at the 12:41 mark, but the Red Raiders continue to punish West Virginia and continued to maintain its large lead.

By the 7:36 mark, Texas Tech led West Virginia by a score of 74-37 and from there, the Mountaineers wouldn’t inch any closer to the Red Raiders, dropping its second contest to Texas Tech this season.



The Mountaineers will take on Texas in Morgantown this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

