SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia (1-2) fell to Western Kentucky (3-1) during the Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinals Friday night by a score of 63-57.



The game saw the Mountaineers start off strong in the first half, but 22 turnovers, poor shooting and sloppy play plagued West Virginia down the stretch in a back-and-forth contest.

West Virginia was led by 12 points from Esa Ahmad and 10 from James "Beetle" Bolden.

Western Kentucky scored first with a layup from Charles Bassey, but West Virginia responded with eight straight points thanks to a three-pointer from Bolden and two layups from Ahmad, including a three-point play.

The Hilltoppers answered back with a four-point play from Jared Savage to come within two points of the Mountaineers. The two teams then exchanged free throws and West Virginia held a one-point lead until a tip-in from Josh Anderson gave the Hilltoppers a 12-11 lead at the 13:53 mark in the first half.

That lead went up to 15-11, but a 9-0 run from the Mountaineers made it 20-15 in favor of West Virginia. The teams traded baskets but the pace slowed down and a scoring drought then took place between the teams for over two minutes with the Mountaineers leading 24-19.

Two free throws from Bassey ended the drought, but a layup from Chase Harler extended West Virginia’s lead back to five points. A 6-0 run from the Hilltoppers gave Western Kentucky a 27-26 lead, but West Virginia would go on a run of its own, scoring seven straight points to regain the lead at 33-27 with 1:56 left until halftime.

A late first half run from Western Kentucky then cut West Virginia’s lead down to 35-33 at the end of the first half.

After the first 20 minutes, the Mountaineers had committed 10 turnovers and made 11 field goals while Western Kentucky had advantages in offensive rebounds and second chance points. A total of six West Virginia players each had two fouls after the first half.

Western Kentucky tied the game with a dunk from Anderson a little over a minute into the second half.

Fouls, turnovers and back-and-forth scoring eventually led to Western Kentucky taking a 40-39 lead with a jumper from Taveion Hollingswort. That lead increased to five points with a two free throws from Bassey and another dunk from Anderson.

A three-pointer from Harler brought the Mountaineers within two and ended Western Kentucky’s run. Back-and-forth scoring eventually led to West Virginia taking a one-point lead with a pair of free throws from Lamont West and a layup from Bolden.

West Virginia’s 19th turnover of the game then led to another dunk from Anderson which helped the Hilltoppers take the lead again at 50-49 with 6:21 remaining.

Free throws from West then gave the Mountaineers the lead back, but two free throws from Anderson and a tip-in from Bassey put the score at 54-51 in favor of Western Kentucky.

This was part of a 7-0 run from the Hilltoppers that put them ahead by a score of 57-51.

West Virginia rallied back with a three-pointer from Bolden and a goaltending call, cutting Western Kentucky's lead to 57-56 with 1:33 left. Konate would tie the game with a free throw, but the Hilltoppers would go up again with a dunk from Desean Murray.

From there, West Virginia was unable to rally back from its deficit, suffering its second loss of the season.

The Mountaineers will next face Saint Joseph’s Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.