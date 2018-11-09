BUY A NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION AND GET IT FOR HALF OFF! SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

No. 13 West Virginia (0-1) dropped its season opener Friday night against Buffalo (2-0) by a score of 99-94 at the Coliseum.

West Virginia's leading scorers were Lamont West (22), Sagaba Konate (15), Esa Ahmad (15) and James “Beetle” Bolden (21).

Sloppy play plagued West Virginia throughout and late in the game as the team committed 19 turnovers.

West Virginia jumped out to an early 10-2 lead thanks to a three-pointer from Konate and two three’s from West, one of which ended in a four-point play.

After a three-pointer from Brandon Knapper made it 13-5 in favor of the Mountaineers, the Bulls battled back with seven unanswered points to cut West Virginia’s lead down to one point at 13-12 with 14:35 left in the first half.

Buffalo later took its first lead of the game during an 8-0 run that gave the Bulls a 20-16 lead with less than 10 minutes to go until halftime.

West Virginia then regained the lead with a three-pointer from Chase Harler that was part of an 8-0 run from the Mountaineers, putting the score at 26-22 in favor of West Virginia.

The Mountaineers closed the first half on a 12-8 run which included back-to-back layups from Ahmad and Bolden to give West Virginia a 38-30 halftime lead. After one half, West Virginia had committed 11 turnovers, but despite this, Buffalo shot just 27 percent from the floor and 18 percent from three-point range.

Seven different players scored for West Virginia in the first half and West led the team with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting.

The two teams opened the second half with back-and-forth scoring, West Virginia kept its distance and led 49-36 at the 15:16 mark after West’s third three-pointer of the game.

With the Mountaineers leading 52-42, the Bulls pulled within single digits with a free throw from Montell McRae and two three-pointers from CJ Massinburg to cut West Virginia’s lead down to 54-48 with 12:36 left to play.

The Mountaineers later extended their lead back into double digits with a jumper from West and three straight free throws from him as well to give West Virginia a 61-50 lead.

West Virginia and Buffalo exchanged free throws and more baskets, but the Mountaineers still managed to hold its lead, taking a 71-58 lead with 7:06 remaining thanks to a Konate’s third three-pointer of the game, a free throw from Wesley Harris and a layup from Logan Routt.

Buffalo climbed into single digits again. Back-to-back three-pointers from Massinburg later cut West Virginia's lead down to 81-79 with 2:55 left to play in the game. Konate and Bolden also each left the game in the second half and headed back to the locker room. Konate later returned.

Two free throws from Ahmad extended West Virginia's lead to 83-79. A free throw from Knapper and a layup from Buffalo's Jeremy Harris made it 84-81 in favor of the Mountaineers with less than a minute remaining.

Massinburg then hit another three-pointer to tie the game at 84 with 14.2 seconds left.

On the next West Virginia possession, West missed a three-pointer which sent the game into overtime.

In overtime, the two teams exchanged baskets, but it was Buffalo who would take an 88-86 lead with less than three minutes remaining. Massinburg's ninth three-pointer of the game then extended Buffalo's lead to 91-86. Massinburg finished the game with 43 points.

From there, the Bulls continued to extend their lead and Mountaineers were unable to make a comeback, dropping their season opener.

The Mountaineers will next face Monmouth next Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Invitational for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off.