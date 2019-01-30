SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia (9-12, 1-7) saw its losing streak hit three games as the Mountaineers fell to No. 20 Iowa State (16-5, 5-3) Wednesday night, 93-68, in Ames, Iowa.

The Mountaineers led just once during Wednesday night’s loss as mistakes on both sides of the floor continued to cost the team as Iowa State answered each West Virginia rally during the second half.

Lamont West tallied 24 points for West Virginia as Lindell Wigginton led Iowa State with 28 points off the bench.

Iowa State got the scoring started with a jump shot from Marial Shayok which was answered by an Esa Ahmad layup, helping the West Virginia senior reach 1,000-career points.

The two teams engaged in some back-and-forth scoring and Ahmad scored four more quick points in the paint as West Virginia trailed the Cyclones, 15-11, after a pair of free throws from Michael Jacobson. Both teams were also in a shooting slump with each squad missing four straight shots from the field at one point.

West Virginia got its first lead of the game later on with after a tip-in from Wesley Harris, who was battling the flu, and a three-pointer from Brandon Knapper.

Trailing the Mountaineers 18-17, Iowa State went on a 10-0 run to take a 27-18 lead over West Virginia with 6:38 left until halftime. West ended Iowa State’s run with a three-pointer to bring the Mountaineers to within six points of the Cyclones.

West would later add a free throw and a layup for West Virginia before Iowa State took its largest lead of the game at that point at 16 points thanks to a 9-0 run with six of those points coming from Wigginton.

The Mountaineers cut their deficit down to 12 points with two free throws from West and a basket from Derek Culver, but a 5-0 run from Iowa State to end the half gave the Cyclones a 45-28 lead over West Virginia through the game’s first 20 minutes.

After one half, West was West Virginia’s leading scorer with 11 points. Mistakes both offensively and defensively hurt West Virginia in the first half as the team committed nine turnovers to Iowa State’s three and shot 39 percent from the field to Cyclones’ 50 percent.

West scored the first points of the second half with a three-pointer which was answered by a basket from Talen Horton-Tucker.

Each team got off to a cold start in the second half with the two teams going a combined 3-of-14 from the field at the 15:52 mark as Iowa State held a 47-33 lead over West Virginia with 15:52 left.

After back-to-back baskets from Ahmad, Iowa State took an 18-point lead with the help of a 6-0 run. West Virginia then managed to cut Iowa State’s lead down to 12 points with a 6-0 run of its own. All six points during this run came from Culver.

Back-and-forth scoring saw West Virginia trail by 11 points after a dunk from Emmitt Matthews, but Iowa State gathered some momentum and extended its lead to 15 points with baskets from Wigginton and Tyrese Haliburton.

West Virginia answered back with a three-pointer from Emmitt Matthews Jr., the first of his career, and another basket from the true freshman made it a 10-point game in favor of the Cyclones.

A 13-5 run for Iowa State over the next few minutes gave the Cyclones an 18-point advantage with 6:12 remaining. The Cyclones continued to maintain its double-digit lead as West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was ejected after two technicals were called on him with 3:28 left.

Iowa State continued to control game and handed West Virginia its third consecutive loss.



The Mountaineers will host Oklahoma Saturday for a noon ET tip-off.

