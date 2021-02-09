WVSports - WVU earns 82-71 win, sweeps Texas Tech in regular season

For the first time since the 2015-16 regular season, West Virginia has swept Texas Tech.

The No. 14 Mountaineers downed the No. 7 Red Raiders on Tuesday night, 82-71, bringing West Virginia’s winning streak to three consecutive games.

West Virginia (14-5) was propelled in the first half by Sean McNeil, who was electric on the offensive end of the floor.

McNeil, who scored 13 points against the Red Raiders earlier this season, sank the Mountaineers’ first bucket in addition to three of his five attempts from beyond the 3-point line. He entered halftime with a team-leading 15 points.

Along with Derek Culver, who also scored in double figures, West Virginia entered halftime clinging to a 40-34 lead over the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders continued to work from behind in the second half, hoping to narrow the gap. West Virginia saw its share of struggles, and Texas Tech worked to capitalize.

Texas Tech, led by guard Kyler Edwards with three steals, began to trim the lead. Thanks to a strong defensive effort, West Virginia went through a four-minute scoring drought, and the Red Raiders ultimately came within two points.

Led by Mac McClung, Texas Tech tied the score at 60 with just under seven minutes remaining. The Mountaineers were able to build a mere buffer to separate the two teams, but the Red Raiders continued to chip away.

Yet, West Virginia continued to remain surely out of reach. Despite the Mountaineers being held scoreless from the field for a bulk of the final three minutes, Texas Tech was unable to overcome the deficit.

After McClung fouled out with a minute remaining, Texas Tech’s fate was sealed.

For the Red Raiders, McClung, who scored 30 points against West Virginia earlier this season, ended the night with a team-leading 17 points.

McNeil ended the night having gone 5-of-7 from the 3-point line, ultimately leading the Mountaineers with 26 points.

Outside of McNeil, two other Mountaineers scored in double figures: Miles McBride, with 20, and Culver, with 15.

Up Next: West Virginia returns home and will host No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday. The game will tip off at 1 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPN+.