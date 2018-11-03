SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

No. 13 West Virginia fell to Penn State during a charity exhibition game Saturday afternoon by a score of 84-82 at the Coliseum.

The proceeds from the game will benefit the American Red Cross’ hurricane relief efforts.

The Mountaineers faced a 12-point deficit after one half, but battled back in the second half before ultimately falling short.

Senior Esa Ahmad led the Mountaineers with 25 points and Sagaba Konate was behind him with 15.

Among those for West Virginia who didn’t play were James Bolden, Derek Culver and Trey Doomes.

Jermaine Haley, Chase Harler, Lamont West, Ahmad and Konate started Saturday’s exhibition, but West Virginia found themselves down 10-0 early as the Mountaineers committed a turnover and a couple of fouls.

Ahmad ended the scoring drought for West Virginia with a layup and scored West Virginia’s first seven points. The Mountaineers battled back, held Penn State scoreless for nearly five minutes and later took a one-point lead at the 8:20 mark

Despite first half points from Ahmad, Penn State dominated shooting from the behind-and-arc, ended the first half on a 10-2 run and a took a 43-31 lead after one half.

After one half, West Virginia shot just 30 percent overall and 17 percent from three-point range while Penn State shot 45 percent from the floor and 56 percent from downtown.

The Mountaineers began the second half with a 6-0 run thanks to three-pointers from West and Harler, but Lamar Stevens would hit one himself to make it 46-37 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

Back-and-forth scoring and a three-point play from Konate cut West Virginia’s deficit to 57-53 near the midway point of the second half.

West Virginia would later go on a 7-0 run and eventually tied the game at 66 with a couple of free throws from Ahmad. Penn State though take back the lead with a three-pointer and a layup.

A three-pointer from West brought West Virginia within one point of the Nittany Lions and West Virginia took a one-point lead thanks to layups from Ahmad and Konate. Rasir Bolton then hit a three-pointer to take back the lead for Penn State and completed a three-point play soon after.

Harler then made a three-pointer for West Virginia to bring the Mountaineers within two and Ahmad tied it at 82 with a layup, but a tip-in by Josh Reaves near the final seconds gave Penn State the victory.

The Mountaineers will officially begin the regular season next Friday against Buffalo at the Coliseum for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff.