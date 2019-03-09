SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia (12-19, 4-14) ended its regular season with an 85-77 road loss to Oklahoma State (12-19, 5-13) Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma State shot 57 percent from the floor during the first half and held a double-digit lead during the early stages of the second half. West Virginia rallied back during the second half, but a late 7-0 run from Oklahoma State helped the Cowboys prevail.

With the loss, the Mountaineers finish the regular season winless in true road games.

Five players for each West Virginia and Oklahoma State finished in double figures. Derek Culver, Lamont West and Jermaine Haley each scored 16 points for the Mountaineers and Lindy Waters finished with 19.

Culver got things started with a jumper which gave West Virginia the early lead. The two teams exchanged baskets and after three’s rom Oklahoma State’s Cameron McGriff and West Virginia’s Jordan McCabe, the Mountaineers led by a score of 8-7.

McCabe’s three-pointer began a 7-0 run for West Virginia that gave the Mountaineers a 12-7 lead at the 14:40 mark in the first half.

A three-pointer from Lindy Waters ended West Virginia’s run, but McCabe would answer back with another three-pointer of his own. A triple from Curtis Jones brought Oklahoma State to within two points of West Virginia, but a layup Emmitt Matthews made it a four-point game again in favor of the Mountaineers.

The Cowboys then stormed back with a 14-2 run that included seven points from McGriff. A three-pointer from West ended Oklahoma State’s run and brought West Virginia to within five.

A 6-0 run from West Virginia later on brought the Mountaineers to within two points of Oklahoma State at 30-28, but the Cowboys had an answer again as the team continued to deliver a strong offensive performance, going on a 12-2 run to take a 12-point lead.

Culver made a layup to begin a 9-0 run for the Mountaineers that was highlighted by two three-pointers from West, who completed a four-point play on the second made triple.

While this brought West Virginia back to within three points of the Cowboys, Oklahoma State continued to answer back and ended the first half on a 7-2 run which included four points from Waters and another three-pointer from Jones.

Oklahoma State extended its lead to 12 points to begin the second half, but West Virginia would begin to climb back into the game with three’s from Matthews, McCabe and Haley which later brought the Mountaineers to within five points of the Cowboys.

The Mountaineers continued to battle during the second half and tied the game later on with back-to-back baskets from Haley which made it 66-all with 8:59 left to play.

Layups from Thomas Dziagwa and Yor Anei gave Oklahoma State a four-point lead. The two teams exchanged baskets and West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was called for a technical foul with the Cowboys leading, 74-70.

After a pair of free throws extended Oklahoma State’s lead to six points, a free throw from Matthews and three-pointer from West cut Oklahoma State’s lead down to two points.

The Cowboys answered back again with a three-pointer from Waters and an alley-oop dunk from Anei, increasing their lead to 81-74 with 2:05 remaining. Two more free throws made made it a nine-point game, but that was cut to six after a three-pointer from Haley.

A missed layup from Culver eventually led to more free throws for Oklahoma State which helped the Cowboys seal the game.

Next up for West Virginia is next week’s Big 12 tournament in Kansas City which begins on Wednesday.

UPDATE: With the loss, West Virginia finishes last in the Big 12 and will have the 10th seed in the Big 12 tournament. The Mountaineers will face 7th-seeded Oklahoma Wednesday night.