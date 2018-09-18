SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia didn’t play a football game last week but head coach Dana Holgorsen tried to keep things around the facilities as normal as possible given the circumstances.

The Mountaineers spent the better part of the week scrimmaging against one another in order to get ready for the physical element that they will see against Kansas State this coming weekend. The team was given Saturday off but the absence of a game allowed them to get a head start on the Wildcats.

“There is no better way of getting better at football than playing football,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said.

Still the absence of the highly anticipated non-conference meeting with N.C. State is a game that Holgorsen doesn’t believe is going to significant impact on the season.

That’s because the Mountaineers already have a marquee non-conference game under their belt in Tennessee and will play at least nine, possibly ten more games against power five opponents if West Virginia can advance to the Big 12 title game in December.

The Big 12 Conference opener is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff inside Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia and will pit the Mountaineers against Kansas State, a team which had won the first four meetings between the two as conference rivals until back-to-back wins for West Virginia in the series.

Outside of the 55-14 win for the Wildcats in 2012, the margin of victory has been only seven points and the past four have been decided by a total of 13 points, two wins for each.

“We’ve been pretty evenly matched,” Holgorsen said.

West Virginia is preparing to see both of the Wildcats quarterbacks in sophomore Skylar Thompson and junior Alex Delton but the Mountaineers got to see Thompson exclusively last season. In that game, the then freshman completed 13-26 passes for 159 yards and a pair of interceptions.

“He’s gotten a lot better and will continue to get better,” he said.

The Wildcats are coached by veteran head man Bill Snyder and are known as one of the best coached teams in all of college football year in and year out. While he made changes to both coordinators in the off-season, Holgorsen does not expect to see any major overhauls to what Kansas State does.

“What he’s been doing forever and ever is probably not going to change a lot,” he said.