PITTSBURGH - West Virginia (14-15) earned its third straight win Tuesday night by defeating Penn State (7-19) by a score of 3-2 in 10 innings at PNC Park.

West Virginia freshman left-hander Jackson Wolf made his second career start and finished the day with a 2.70 ERA, allowing one run on three hits to go along with a career-high five strikeouts.

Junior Braden Zarbnisky was walked in four of his at-bats during the game and stole two bases, moving him to 13-of-15 in stolen base attempts this season.

Penn State got its first two batters on base with a pair of singles, but a double play and strikeout got Wolf and West Virginia out of the inning. The Mountaineers then got on the board with a fielder's choice which allowed Hill to reach first base and Zarbnisky to score from third in the bottom half of the first inning. This was then followed by an RBI single from Zitel to right field which scored Hill from second.

Both teams came away scoreless in the second inning, but Penn State managed to cut West Virginia’s lead down to one run with a two-out, solo home run in the top half of the third inning from Jordan Bowersox.

Despite a single from Hill to start off the bottom of the third, the Mountaineers were unable to capitalize as Marques Inman struck out and Gray grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The Nittany Lions would then go down in order to start off the fifth inning, but West Virginia would strand Jimmy Galusky on first as Penn State left-handed reliever Marko Boricich struck out three Mountaineers in the inning. Wolf would retire Penn State in order for the second straight inning in the fifth as he recorded his fifth strikeout of the evening.

West Virginia got Zarbnisky and Inman on base with walks in the bottom of the fifth, but the two were left stranded after Gray struck out to end the inning.

Senior right-handed pitcher BJ Myers then came on the mound to relieve Wolf in the sixth inning and despite hitting Logan Goodnight on the first pitch, Myers got out of the inning and preserved West Virginia’s 2-1 lead with a strikeout and double play. The Mountaineers went down in order in the bottom of the sixth, but turned around and held Penn State scoreless for the fourth straight inning.

Myers held Penn State scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings and Sam Kessler came on the mound in the ninth looking for his team-leading fifth save, but a ground ball to third base and fielding error on the throw to first allowed Penn State to tie the game up at 2-2 with two outs in the ninth.

West Virginia would go down in order in the bottom of the ninth and the game went into extra innings.

Kessler surrounded two singles and a walk in the top half of the 10th, but was able to get out of the jam as Curtis Robison grounded out to end the inning. In the bottom of the 10th, Chase Illig gave West Virginia the win with a two-run walk-off RBI double.

The Mountaineers will return to Monongalia County Ballpark to host Pitt in the Backyard Brawl Wednesday for a 6 p.m. first pitch.