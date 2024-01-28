West Virginia is expected to stay in house when it comes to filling the offensive assistant vacancy by promoting Tyler Allen according to reports.

Allen, who currently serves as the offensive analyst and special assistant to the head coach, would step into the quarterbacks coach role that was opened when Sean Reagan took the offensive coordinator job in Troy.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz and WVSports.com has confirmed it.

Allen was an obvious candidate if the Mountaineers elected to stay in house given his familiarity with the program and experience at the quarterback position.

Allen has plenty of past experience with Brown as he served as a graduate assistant under him at Troy and then in Morgantown.

He then left for a quarterbacks coach role at at Jacksonville State in 2020 where he coached Zion Webb who earned all-conference first-team honors at the position.

Allen stayed in that role for two seasons and he was involved in all areas of game planning, helping renovate the pass, run-pass-option and screen game of its offense.

Allen returned as a member of the Mountaineer football coaching staff in August 2022 as an offensive analyst and added the special assistant to the head coach duties in the spring of 2023.