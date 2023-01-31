The last time these two teams met, WVU shocked the Horned Frogs in the Coliseum, but it was TCU who was able to get it done at home this time around, beating the Mountaineers 76-72 without the help of Mike Miles.

Erik Stevenson assisted the first four baskets of the game for West Virginia, three of which belonged to Tre Mitchell. Mitchell would score nine of West Virginia’s first 14.

Eddie Lampkin made a surprise return from injury for TCU, an unpleasant sight for West Virginia, and quickly made an impact.

At the seven minute mark, James Okonkwo was dunked all over as TCU took a seven point lead.

A three from Seth Wilson with three minutes to go in the half got WVU within four. A minute after that, he hit another to shorten the deficit to two.

The half would come to a close at 36-32 in favor of the Horned Frogs.

After the first five minutes of play in the second, TCU matched their highest lead of the night at nine. Through this period of time, Erik Stevenson was the only to score for West Virginia, hitting three shots.

At the midway point of the half TCU led by double digits, but Emmitt Matthews was able to get it down to eight for West Virginia with a three pointer.

With four to go, TCU had gotten up by double digits again, but an and one dunk by Matthews once more got it back to single digits.

A minute later, a three from Erik Stevenson brought the Mountaineers within six.

West Virginia would continue to foul to close the game but were unable to close the gap, falling 76-72. Erik Stevenson finished with 17 and Tre Mitchell with 15 in the loss.











