West Virginia (9-10, 1-6) fell to Baylor (12-6, 4-2) Monday night inside the WVU Coliseum by a score of 85-73.



Despite a strong second half effort, the Mountaineers struggled throughout the most of the game both offensively and defensively as Baylor shot 50 percent from the field and held a 45-35 advantage on the boards.

James “Beetle” Bolden led West Virginia with 22 points and Brandon Knapper scored 15. Makai Mason led Baylor with 29 points.

Baylor got off to a fast start and led 12-5 less than four minutes into the game. West Virginia answered back with five quick points from James “Beetle” Bolden off the bench but the Bears led by eight after a free throw from Flo Thamba and five points from Mario Kegler.

The Mountaineers made it a four-point game but Baylor answered back with a 6-0 run to extend its lead to 24-14 with 10:26 left until halftime.

An alley-oop from Bolden to Jermaine Haley and a free throw from Lamont West made it a seven-point game. Baylor, though, would go up by 12 with a three-pointer from Jared Butler and a jumper from Devonte Bandoo as West Virginia continued to struggle against Baylor’s zone defense, going over eight minutes without making a field goal.

During this span, West Virginia scored 10 points from free throws alone and were outscored by the Bears, 19-10, since Haley’s dunk.

A basket from Ahmad ended West Virginia’s field goal and Baylor would eventually take a 46-31 halftime lead. After one half, West Virginia shot 33 percent to Baylor’s 51 percent and the Bears held a 25-17 advantage on the boards including a 12-7 mark in offensive rebounds, leading to 16 second chance points for the Bears.

Baylor continued to keep its distance from the Mountaineers during the early stages of the second half and led 59-40 with 15:10 left.

A couple of Baylor turnovers led to a couple of baskets for the Mountaineers which was part of a 9-0 run for West Virginia that brought the team to within 12 points of Baylor at the 12:15 mark.

After two free throws from Bandoo, Knapper made back-to-back baskets to make it a 10-point game in favor of Baylor. The Bears answered back with a three-pointer from Bandoo but West Virginia then made it a nine-point game with a jump shot from Wesley Harris and layup from Knapper.

Three free throws and a layup extended Baylor’s lead to 14 points before a Knapper three-pointer and layup from Trey Doomes once again made it a nine-point deficit for West Virginia.

Four straight points from Mason again put Baylor ahead by double-digits, but West Virginia would again respond and did so with five consecutive points from Bolden to cut Baylor’s lead down to 73-65 with 3:33 left.



After Baylor extended its lead to 13 points with five straight points from Kegler, West Virginia made it a nine-point game with four quick points, but from there, West Virginia was unable to rally back and complete the comeback, dropping its sixth conference game of the season.

The Mountaineers will face top-ranked Tennessee on the road in the Big 12/SEC Challenge this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.