West Virginia struggled in many areas on both ends of the floor falling to Florida 66-56 inside Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic.

Shooting 30-percent as a team and turning the ball over 21 times, the Mountaineers were sloppy from the outset against the Gators on a night with few bright spots.

The Mountaineers fell behind early 7-2 and didn’t score until almost two minutes into the game. The Mountaineers were sloppy with the ball with six turnovers in the first nine minutes of the game as the Gators were able to stretch the lead to 13-6 at the 10:50 mark of the first half.

The Gators continued to give West Virginia issues pushing the lead out to 24-13 on the heels of a 10-2 run which was largely fueled by mistakes by the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers continued to struggle to find any rhythm on the offensive end of the floor often being caught dribbling without moving the ball and the Gators were able to keep them at a distance with the lead 28-18 at the five-minute mark of the first half.

West Virginia would come alive down the stretch of the first half reeling off a 9-0 run down the stretch to cut the halftime score to 30-27 as the Mountaineers got a spark from Jermaine Haley. The Gators switched places with the Mountaineers as the two teams entered the break shooting under 35-percent.

The momentum carried over into the start of the second half as the Mountaineers were able to get the first basket and then was able to take their first lead of the game at 31-30 at the 16:36 mark of the second half.

The Gators would score five points in a row to jump back ahead snapping a scoreless streak of over ten minutes in the process. Florida would hold a 39-33 advantage with 11:53 left taking advantage of more West Virginia miscues as well as foul trouble.

Florida would push the lead out to 44-33 after a three-pointer seizing back the momentum that the Mountaineers had held through the early stages of the half.

The lead would swell to as many as 17 points as the Gators took control but the Mountaineers were able to cut into the deficit making it 53-43 with four minutes left.

Chase Harler would hit three three pointers to keep the Mountaineers in the game but ultimately Florida was able to close out the game.

West Virginia, now 5-3 on the season, will head home to play host to Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl with tip-off set for noon.