West Virginia (11-18, 3-13) couldn’t pull off the series sweep over Oklahoma (18-11, 6-10) Saturday afternoon, falling to the Sooners by a score of 92-80 in Norman.

Turnovers, lack of offense and a strong shooting display from Oklahoma plagued West Virginia during the contest despite a strong second half effort. Oklahoma finished the game shooting 59 percent from the floor as West Virginia committed 17 turnovers.

Freshman Jordan McCabe and junior Jermaine Haley combined for 41 points for West Virginia and Aaron Calixte and Jamal Bieniemy each scored 22 points for the Sooners.

McCabe got things started with a three-pointer just over 30 seconds into the game to give West Virginia an early lead. The Mountaineers then managed to extended that lead to 7-2 with layups from Derek Culver and Haley.

Two early fouls on Lamont West sent the junior to the bench as Oklahoma inched closer to West Virginia with a 5-0 run that tied the game at 7-all.

A three-pointer and layup from Emmitt Matthews made it a five-point game in favor of the Mountaineers. This began a 10-2 run for West Virginia which extended its lead to 17-9 at the 14:31 mark.

Oklahoma’s leading scorer in Christian James was sent to the bench after committing his second foul with 14:34 left in the first half, but the Sooners still managed to go on an 8-0 run to tie the game up at 17.

West Virginia ended Oklahoma’s run with Matthews’s second three-pointer of the game which was answered by a three-pointer from Bieniemy, tying the game at 20-all. Before the Mountaineers ended Oklahoma's 8-0 run, West Virginia was held scoreless for over four minutes and turnovers were costing the team down the stretch.

The Sooners took their first lead of the game with a free throw from Kristian Doolittle, but West Virginia would take the lead right back with another three-pointer from McCabe.

From there, Oklahoma stormed back and ended the first half on a 21-5 run and took a 42-28 lead at halftime. The Sooners shot 58 percent from the field during the first half as West Virginia’s offense went cold.

The Mountaineers were held scoreless for nearly six minutes, missed their final eight field goals to end the half and committed 12 first half turnovers.

Haley opened the second half with a jumper, but Oklahoma answered back with a three-pointer from Brady Manek and a basket from Bieniemy to extend its lead to 17 points. West then made his first field goal of the day which was a three-pointer, cutting West Virginia’s deficit down to 14 points.

After a three-pointer from James made it a 17-point game again, the Mountaineers went on a 7-2 run which was capped off by a three-pointer from Chase Harler, cutting the Sooners’ lead down to 12 points.

However, Oklahoma was able to increase its lead over the next few minutes and led by 18 near the 11-minute mark after a three-pointer from Calixte and layup from Miles Reynolds. These baskets were part of an 11-0 run for the Sooners that put Oklahoma ahead by a score of 67-43 with 9:53 remaining.

A three-pointer from Brandon Knapper, who was seeing action for the first time in two games due to a neck injury, ended Oklahoma’s run.

After a Manek dunk, three straight free throws from West Virginia made it a 69-49 game in favor of the Sooners with just over eight minutes remaining. West would soon foul out for West Virginia and he finished the day with three points on 1-of-4 shooting.

Following a pair of free throws from Doolittle, West Virginia managed to go on a 13-5 run to cut down its deficit to 14 points.

Three's from Taevon Horton and McCabe later cut Oklahoma's lead down to single digits as West Virginia trailed, 80-71, with 2:36 left to play. The Sooners, though, extended their lead back to double digits with free throws from Bieniemy.

From there, West Virginia didn’t get much closer and dropped to 0-9 on the season in true road games.

The Mountaineers will return to Morgantown and play their final home game of the season Wednesday against Iowa State at 7 p.m. ET.