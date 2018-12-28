SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

No. 16 West Virginia (8-4) ended the season with a 34-18 loss in the hands of No. 20 Syracuse (10-3) during Friday’s Camping World Bowl in Orlando.

Despite a strong effort from kicker Evan Staley and the defense, missed tackles, penalties and offensive struggles cost the Mountaineers as Syracuse scored 20 second half points to seal the game.



In his first collegiate start, West Virginia redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Allison finished 17-of-35 for 277 yards with one interception.



For Syracuse, quarterback Eric Dungey threw for 303 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Both teams started the game with three-and-outs and Syracuse would go three-and-out for the second straight drive after back-to-back sacks from the West Virginia defense.



After starting their second offensive drive on their own 45-yard line, the Mountaineers would drive down into Syracuse territory with rushes from Martell Pettaway and a 20-yard gain on a jet sweep from Tevin Bush.

A sack and second down incompetition eventually led to West Virginia taking an early 3-0 lead after a 28-yard field goal from Evan Staley despite a 17-yard pass completion on third-and-long.

Syracuse responded with a 91-yard scoring drive fueled by pass completions of 19 and 44 yards from Dungey which set up a four-yard touchdown rush from Abdul Adams, giving the Orange a 7-3 lead with 3:01 left in the first quarter.

West Virginia would regain the lead at 9-7 (Staley missed PAT) with a three-yard touchdown rush in the wildcat formation which came after Kenny Robinson picked off Dungey deep in Syracuse territory.

A third punt from Syracuse and turnover on downs from West Virginia followed as Syracuse got the ball back on its own 38-yard line. Poor tackling, a roughing the passer penalty on Dante Stills and targeting on Kenny Robinson which resulted in an ejection, plagued the Mountaineers during the drive and Syracuse took a 14-9 lead with a second rushing touchdown from Adams.

West Virginia cut its deficit to just two points on the ensuing possession with a 36-yard field goal from Staley. From there, four punts between the two teams and a second interception from Dungey kept the score at 14-12 in favor of the Orange at halftime.

The two teams combined for eight sacks in the first half (five for West Virginia's defense, three for Syracuse's) and were a combined 4-of-17 on third downs. Despite trailing after at halftime, West Virginia outgained Syracuse, 201-174 , in total yards during the first half.

West Virginia got the lead back on its opening second half with a 44-yard field goal from Staley and Syracuse would answer back with a 39-yarder from Lou Groza Award winner, Andre Szmyt, to give the Orange a 17-15 lead with 6:16 left in the third quarter.

Syracuse then responded with a touchdown drive that consisted of 11 plays and 75 yards which was capped off by a 14-yard touchdown pass from Dungey to Trishton Jackson.

The Orange then managed to force West Virginia’s first turnover of the game on the ensuing drive as Allison had his pass deflected into the hands of Allen Stritzinger. West Virginia held the Orange to a field goal which extended Syracuse’s lead to 27-18.

Syracuse would add another touchdown in the fourth with a four-yard touchdown run from Jarveon Howard and came up with a goal line stand on the ensuing drive.

From there, West Virginia was unable to rally back and would fall to Syracuse to end the season.