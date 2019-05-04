SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

No. 17 West Virginia (27-17, 10-10) fell to TCU (26-19, 8-9) by a score of 6-1 Saturday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark, dropping the three-game series in the process.

The Mountaineers produced just one run on four hits during the afternoon as TCU scored runs in four of the game’s first five innings.



West Virginia sophomore left-hander Jackson Wolf got the start for Saturday’s game and allowed seven hits, five earned runs and two walks and struck out five in 3.1 innings on the mound.



The Horned Frogs were led by Alex Isola’s three RBIs and a complete game on the mound from junior right-hander Charles King.



TCU wasted no time taking an early lead as Josh Watson hit a leadoff homer in the first inning to give the Horned Frogs a 1-0 lead.



West Virginia was able to get runners on second third thanks to a single from Brandon White and double from Marques Inman, but both runners were left stranded after Ivan Gonzalez grounded out to end the inning.

After a scoreless second inning, TCU added to its lead with a two-out, two-run RBI double by Alex Isola which gave the Horned Frogs a 3-0 advantage. TCU was close to adding another run during the inning after a single from Andrew Keefer, but a throw from White in centerfield to Gonzalez got Isola out at home to end the top half of the third.

During the bottom of the third, White was able to get on base with his second single of the afternoon, but a grounder to second ended the inning.

TCU then made it a five-run game during the top of the fourth with a one-out, RBI double from Jake Humphreys and RBI groundout by Jake Guenther.

West Virginia then went down in order to end the fourth and during the top of the fifth, Isola came up with his third RBI of the afternoon, hitting an RBI double which gave TCU a 6-0 lead after five innings.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the seventh when West Virginia got on the board. The Mountaineers cut their deficit down to five runs after an RBI groundout from Tristen Hudson which scored Gonzalez from third base.

That would be the only run West Virginia would score all game as the Mountaineers were shut down in the eighth and ninth innings and TCU clinched the series win.

West Virginia will look to avoid the series sweep during the series finale Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Monongalia County Ballpark.