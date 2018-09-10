SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen isn’t going to worry about things out of his control.

So with a hurricane-type storm approaching North Carolina leaving the status of the Mountaineers game against N.C. State uncertain, he’s focused on only one thing.

“Our job is to get ready to go play a football game,” he said.

The game is currently scheduled to kickoff at 3: 30 p.m. but officials from the schools are expected to meet to discuss possible outcomes given the severity of the weather situation. In the meantime, however, the Mountaineers are treating the week as the typically would introducing North Carolina State Sunday and practicing to prepare for the matchup.

Game planning will continue throughout Monday and the game against the Wolfpack is what Holgorsen considers the biggest challenge yet for the Mountaineers on the schedule.

“We’ve got what appears to be hurricane type weather here in West Virginia, hopefully it stays this way for a couple days and we get to get out and practice in it,” he said.

N.C. State is also quarterbacked by a senior transfer in former Boise State signal caller Ryan Finley and Holgorsen has been impressed with what he’s seen on tape out of him.

“He’s really good. I’m just now kind of starting to watch it a little bit and haven’t had any crossover video with N.C. State over the last couple years,” he said.

Finley came over from the Broncos, while offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz also was formerly with Boise State and the two appear to have a connection.

“I’m assuming those guys knew each other really well with how they think and how they practice and they prepare for a game and the in-game stuff as well. He’s a pocket guy, big and tall and throws a great ball. He has a great release and some really good wide receivers as well,” Holgorsen said.

Holgorsen said he isn’t going to compare Finley to West Virginia quarterback Will Grier due to the variables that go into it but both are pro-style quarterbacks that throw the ball well. Grier has played very well through the first two games of the year and has shown improvement in all of the areas that Holgorsen wanted to see him make jumps from last year.

Still, even with two marquee signal callers, there is much more to the game.

“This isn’t a Finley vs. Will game this is N.C. State vs. West Virginia,” he said.

On the opposite side of the ball, West Virginia has played well through two games but Holgorsen understands that the schedule is about to get tougher this weekend. One area that has impressed is the play of the defensive line, particularly graduate transfers Kenny Bigelow and Jabril Robinson.

“That impacts the play but that impacts the other guys too to have a positive influence in the room. Motivated guys that love to play football,” he said.

Holgorsen said this on the status of running back Alec Sinkfield.

“Those guys get banged up and go to treatment and ‘ll figure out when they’re ready to go,” he said.