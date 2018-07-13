Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-13 08:25:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WVU following model when it comes to future football schedules

Edbic44stkmw3pd0r5th
West Virginia has developed a recipe with its scheduling practices.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia has beefed up its non-conference football schedule in recent years and that will be no different this coming season, but what does the future hold?

The Mountaineers have a model.

Given the constraints of a nine-game conference slate, the Mountaineers have still been able to construct exciting opportunities for fans out of league play.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}