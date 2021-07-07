WVU Football Recruiting: Musket Blasts: The page turns to July

West Virginia has already seen seven commitments from the June official visitors and a long list of others are expecting to make their choices this month.

In this edition of our popular recruiting feature Musket Blasts, we examine the latest with top targets, the needs remaining in the West Virginia class, the way things are shaping up for the Mountaineers and much more.

Here is over 2,500 words on the latest with West Virginia football recruiting.





--West Virginia now has 12 commitments in the 2022 class with an average star rating of 3.17, which would be the second highest average star rating in the Rivals.com era (2002) behind only last year's group at 3.25. Obviously, this class will be bigger than the 16 that West Virginia signed last year so there is room to overtake that mark. The class on Rivals.com right now sits at No. 25 nationally with some critical decisions to come this month.

----Before we dive into individual prospects, West Virginia hosted 32 official visitors this month over the course of three weekends. So far, of the ones that have made decisions they have secured seven commitments (QB Marchiol, RB Williams, CB Spells, CB Bin-Wahad, BANDIT Burton, DE Young and OL Hamilton) and four that have gone elsewhere (WR Cooper, LB Wright, CB Gandy, TE Miller and DL McAlpine). That's hitting at a 58-percent success mark. You'll take that anytime you're dealing with top targets. It was a good month for visits overall as West Virginia was able to host the bulk of their top targets and now the program is well positioned with many of them. They won't get them all, I've made that clear, but if you can get a chunk of them you're doing a very good job when you're talking about the guys at the top of your board.





