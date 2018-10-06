It wasn’t pretty, but No. 8/9 West Virginia (5-0, 3-0) remained undefeated with a 38-22 win over Kansas (2-4, 0-3) Saturday afternoon at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Mountaineers struggled in the red zone offensively and turned the ball over three times in that area and committed four total turnovers. Despite, this West Virginia managed to hold off the Jayhawks with some second half scores.

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier finished 28-of-41 for 332 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions as freshman running back Leddie Brown ran for 107 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown.

Kansas started Carter Stanley at quarterback, but then switched to Peyton Bender, who played the majority of the game and finished 16-of-25 for 191 yards and two touchdowns and an interception.

West Virginia went three-and-out on its first drive, but after a Kansas fumble on 4th-and-1 on the ensuing possession, the Mountaineers scored the game’s first points with a four-play, 35-yard drive thanks to a 26-yard pass from Grier to David Sills and then a 15-yard touchdown pass from Grier to Brown two plays later.

After Kansas went three-and-out on its next offensive drive, West Virginia drove 80 yards down the field in seven plays and capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run from Brown. Brown accounted for 66 of the drive’s 80 yards and his touchdown extended West Virginia’s lead to 14-0 at the 5:21 mark in the first.

Ezekiel Rose would sport the turnover coal miner helmet after the ensuing drive after he picked off Stanley on a pass deflected by David Long. However, the Mountaineers would give the ball right back as Grier was picked off in the end zone.

Kansas then switched to Bender at quarterback, who led the Jayhawks 72 yards down the field in six plays and its first touchdown of the game with an 18-yard pass to Marvin Saunders.

After having its lead cut down to one possession, West Virginia responded with a scoring drive of its own as Grier found Jovani Haskins for a 14-yard touchdown pass. The catch was Haskins’ first of his career and extended the team’s lead to 21-7.

A punt and turnovers consumed the rest of the second half as Grier threw two more interceptions, both coming when the offense was inside the Kansas 10-yard line. Prior to Grier’s third interception of the game, Hakeem Bailey came up with his first interception of season.

Despite these turnovers, West Virginia still held a 21-7 lead over the Jayhawks at halftime and dominated the first half offensive statistics.

Kansas wasted no time getting started in the second half as the Jayhawks marched 75 yards down the field in seven plays and made it a one possession game with a 31-yard touchdown run from Khalil Herbert.

West Virginia would the commit its fourth turnover of the game on its first offensive drive of the second half as Grier was sacked and fumbled the football as Kansas recovered.

After West Virginia’s defense forced a three-and-out, the Mountaineers managed to extend their lead to two touchdowns with an 11-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Grier to Martell Pettaway on the last play of the third quarter.

The Mountaineer defense then came up with another stop as Derrek Pitts, who started in place of the injured Toyous Avery, sacked Bender on third down and forced Kansas to punt.

Kansas’ defense the came up with a stop of its own, but a muffed punt gave West Virginia the right back. The Mountaineers capitalized with a 49-yard field goal from Evan Staley and held off from Kansas from there, adding another touchdown with a touchdown pass from Grier to Sills.

Kansas then added a touchdown and two-point conversion as time expired.

The Mountaineers will face Iowa State on the road next Saturday for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.