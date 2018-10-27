If there was a such thing as a college football doctor, the prescription to erase the bad taste that the performance in Ames, Iowa left would look a lot like what unfolded Thursday night in Morgantown.

It started early and often as West Virginia raced out to a 7-0 lead in only three plays against Baylor and the Mountaineers would never look back rolling in a dominant bounce-back performance.

How dominant? Perhaps this side of the Orange Bowl, it was as close to a three-sided performance as the Mountaineers have put together against an FBS opponent in recent years.