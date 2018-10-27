WVU gets 'what it needed' against Baylor with complete effort
If there was a such thing as a college football doctor, the prescription to erase the bad taste that the performance in Ames, Iowa left would look a lot like what unfolded Thursday night in Morgantown.
It started early and often as West Virginia raced out to a 7-0 lead in only three plays against Baylor and the Mountaineers would never look back rolling in a dominant bounce-back performance.
How dominant? Perhaps this side of the Orange Bowl, it was as close to a three-sided performance as the Mountaineers have put together against an FBS opponent in recent years.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news