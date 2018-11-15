SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia (1-1) earned its first win of the 2018-2019 season with a 71-53 victory over Monmouth (0-4) Thursday night during the quarterfinal round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

It wasn’t the prettiest win for West Virginia as the Mountaineers committed 18 turnovers, but a late rally and surge helped the Mountaineers pull away for the win.



West Virginia was led by senior Esa Ahmad’s 16 points and 14 from junior Sagaba Konate.



The Mountaineers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead thanks to a jumper from Konate and a three-point play from Ahmad. Monmouth responded with a 5-0 run of its own to tie the game up.



A free throw from Konate and three-pointers from Chase Harler and Wesley Harris extended West Virginia’s lead to 12-8. Back-and-forth scoring then occurred between the two teams, but the Hawks would eventually use a 7-0 run to take its first lead of the game, 20-18, just before the halfway point in the first half.



After an Ahmad free throw, Monmouth extended its lead to 23-19 with a three-pointer from George Papas. The Hawks managed to hold West Virginia without a field goal for over six minutes and held a 27-26 lead over the Mountaineers after a three-point play from Konate.



A three-pointer from Jordan McCabe helped West Virginia regain the lead at 31-29, but a Melik Martin layup tied the game up at 31-31.The Mountaineers would then end the first half on a 5-0 run with five free throws (two from Jermaine Haley, two from Konate and one from Andrew Gordon) and take a 36-31 lead heading into the locker room.



After one half, each team had committed 10 turnovers and grabbed 19 rebounds. West Virginia though had more turnovers (10) than made field goals (8) while Monmouth recorded a similar mark, having one more made field goal (11) than turnovers (10).



Both teams got off to a rough start in the second half as the Mountaineers led 41-35 with 15:56 left in the game with Ahmad scoring West Virginia’s first five second half points.



The Hawks managed to cut West Virginia’s lead down to two points with four straight points from Mustapha Traore, but the Mountaineers fought back and extended their lead to 47-39 with 13:06 left thanks to a 6-0 run. That lead grew to 11 points with a layup and free throw from Logan Routt.



A three-point play from James “Beetle” Bolden made it 53-41 in favor of the Mountaineers as West Virginia held Monmouth without a field goal for over eight minutes. A quick 8-0 run for the Mountaineers that included three’s from Konate and McCabe helped West Virginia pull away with less than five minutes left.



From there, West Virginia continued to hold off the Hawks on its way to its first win of the year.



The Mountaineers will face Western Kentucky in the semifinals tomorrow night at 9 p.m. ET.