News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-06 08:17:50 -0500') }} football Edit

WVU has to sort out wide receiver room moving forward

Zbwwzw6dbmze143tj4xt
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

There were going to be questions about the West Virginia wide receiver group even before the developments of the last week.

Those developments of course being that leading returning wide receiver Marcus Simms was entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal and by all accounts not looking at a return. That leaves the Mountaineers with a group of wide receivers that as a whole are generally inexperienced with only 45 of the 175 passes caught by the position returning.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}