It became abundantly clear that the new West Virginia coaching staff identified the need to add an experienced quarterback to the roster.

After coming over from Troy, Neal Brown inherited only two scholarship quarterbacks in redshirt junior Jack Allison and redshirt freshman Trey Lowe. Between the two they played a total of 113 snaps spread out over the course of eight games, although the bulk of those occurred in the bowl.

Competition breeds success and Brown hit the transfer market to attempt to add to the room.

During his initial meeting with the press, Brown stressed the importance of finding some more quarterbacks to add to the mix and said he would be open to the graduate transfer market. A little over a week later the Mountaineers have their man in Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall.