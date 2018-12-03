There will be some decisions that must be made for West Virginia prior to kickoff of the Camping World Bowl.

Former offensive coordinator Jake Spavital has indicated that he plans to calls plays against Syracuse but for now there at least still appears to be some doubt attached to that.

While Dana Holgorsen is complete open to Spavital joining the team during the bowl game after he took the lead job at Texas State, he has a fill-in that is more than adequate at handling the duties.