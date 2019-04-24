West Virginia has signed four players in the 2019 class, including the two most recent additions from the junior college ranks, but there is still work left to do.

Bob Huggins still has two open scholarships to utilize as he looks to retool his roster after a disappointing finish to the past season and that number could even grow to three if Sagaba Konate elects to formally pursue professional ball as he is currently weighing his options.

So where could they go?