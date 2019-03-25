West Virginia has openings to fill on the recruiting trail and now has the slots to do it.

The Mountaineers now sit with 11 scholarship players on the roster after the departures of first Wesley Harris followed by James Bolden and lastly Trey Doomes. Each of those currently sits in the transfer portal looking for a new location while there is also the possibility that there could more to join them.

But ignoring hypothetical questions, the focus now becomes who will fill those current slots?