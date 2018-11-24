SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





After a surprising 2-2 start to the season, West Virginia had one goal in mind this week.

“The primary thing is get well, we’re just banged up,” head coach Bob Huggins said.

The Mountaineers have dealt with a number of ailments from various bumps and bruises to starting guard James Bolden, to a knee issue with center Sagaba Konate and down the list. There’s been turned ankles, back issues and practically everything in between from the summer until now.

Both Bolden and Konate were not able to finish the game against Buffalo, while the former didn’t play against St. Joe’s as well with an elbow injury on top of a nagging wrist issue that has lingered since the pre-season. The result is that it’s forced Huggins to use a number of players in different roles.

This week the Mountaineers didn’t practice Monday before holding individual sessions Tuesday and then moving into team activities on the day before Thanksgiving. Still, the goal is to get healthy.

“That’s part of it, I funny understand that’s part of it, but with us it’s virtually every day that somebody does down with something,” Huggins said.

Bolden is expected to return to floor in the near future but the variable there is time as he works to get his way back over the various issues he’s dealt with on the injury front. While Huggins refers to him as the toughest player on the team pound-for-pound, it is a challenge mentally.

“He’s really down because every time he gets playing he gets hurt and has a setback,” Huggins said. “It’s really hard on him because he wants to play so bad.”

West Virginia spent Thanksgiving together as a team with all associated parties partaking in a dinner which is rare considering that most of the time the Mountaineers are participating in a pre-season tournament during this week which alters the location considerably.

The Mountaineers were able to salvage their performance in the Myrtle Beach Invitational with a 97-90 win over St. Joe’s even with Bolden not on the floor. In that game Huggins saw that his club simply played with better effort and made some of the plays that they needed to win the game.

That resulted in a lot of positives moving forward, including not turning the ball over at a massive clip.

“I think there were a lot of positives,” Huggins said.

West Virginia will take on Valparaiso Saturday inside the Coliseum, but it doesn’t appear that the Mountaineers will have the services of freshman Derek Culver. Unlike others on the roster, Culver hasn’t been injured but instead was suspended indefinitely prior to the Myrtle Beach Tournament.

That status has not changed.

“Suspended indefinitely,” Huggins said.