If nothing else, the quarterbacks at West Virginia look different this year.
Not when it comes to throwing the ball – instead their physical makeup.
The Mountaineers are targeting taller at the position and each of the three scholarship options stand over 6-foot-2.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news