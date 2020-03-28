The start of the new league year as well as free agency will officially begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. WVSports.com tracks which former West Virginia players are hitting free agency and where they end up.

OL Quinton Spain

Background: --Went undrafted in 2015. --Played for the Tennessee Titans from 2015-18. --Signed a one-year deal with the Bills last offseason and started every game for the team this past season. Status: Signed a three-year contract worth $15 million to remain with the Bills.

Quinton Spain (Bills) three years, $15M, $4.5M gtd, $1.5M signing bonus, $1.4M 2020 fifth day roster bonus; salaries $2.25M ($1.6M gtd), $3.9M, $4.15M; annual up to $500K roster bonus, $100K annual workout bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2020

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Background: --Drafted in the fourth round, 113th overall by the Chicago Bears. --Had a career year for the Bears this past season, racking up career-highs in tackles (75), sacks (3), pass breakups (4). He also recorded his first-career interception and safety. Status: Signed a three-year deal worth $21 million with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nick Kwiatkowski (Raider), three year, $21M, $13.5M gtd, salaries $6.75M (gtd), $3.37M (gtd for inj at signing, fully gtd 2021 third yr), $6.75M; $3.375M 2021 league year roster bonus gtd; $250K tackle incentive annual, $1.125M playtime base escalator 2021-22 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2020

DE/LB Bruce Irvin

Background: --Drafted 15th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 and played for the franchise for four seasons, winning Super Bowl XLVIII. --Also played for the Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons before playing the 2019 season with the Carolina Panthers. He racked up 8.5 sacks this past year, the most he's had in a single season. --Has totaled 303 tackles along with 52 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns so far in his pro career. Status: Irvin is heading back to Seattle to re-join the Seahawks.

It’s a reunion type of day: The #Seahawks are bringing back old friend and DE Bruce Irvin, source said. The former first-round draft pick heads home to Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

DB Karl Joseph

Background: --Drafted 14th overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2016. --Accumulated 236 total tackles, 15 pass breakups, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries in 49 career games with the Raiders (41 starts). --Started nine games last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury. Status: Signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Former #Raiders safety Karl Joseph is signing with the #Browns, source said. It’s a 1-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

Karl Joseph (Browns), one year, $2.5M, $500K signing bonus, salary $1.5M; per game roster bonus up to $500K, up to $1M playtime plus playoffs incentive — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 20, 2020

DB Dravon Askew-Henry

Background: --Undrafted in 2019 --Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers but was released during the final round of cuts. --Recorded 11 total tackles and six pass breakups in five games as a member of the XFL's New York Guardians before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Status: Signed a two-year deal with the New York Giants

Another XFL player making the jump to the NFL: DB Dravon Askew-Henry has agreed to a 2-year deal with the #Giants, source said. Expect the cousin of @Revis24, who played for the New York Guardians, to compete for the nickel role. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2020

Other former West Virginia football players who are free agents this offseason: DB Daryl Worley LB Najee Goode QB Geno Smith RB Wendell Smallwood WR Tavon Austin