WVU in the NFL | Free Agency Tracker
The start of the new league year as well as free agency will officially begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.
But the legal tampering period, the two-day player-team negotiation window, began at noon ET Monday.
WVSports.com tracks which former West Virginia players are hitting free agency and where they end up.
OL Quinton Spain
Background:
--Went undrafted in 2015.
--Played for the Tennessee Titans from 2015-18.
--Signed a one-year deal with the Bills last offseason and started every game for the team this past season.
Status: Signed a three-year contract worth $15 million to remain with the Bills.
He's back!— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 16, 2020
We’ve re-signed Quinton Spain to a three-year deal: https://t.co/tGWEF6NBot pic.twitter.com/X7ACHxL710
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
Background:
--Drafted in the fourth round, 113th overall by the Chicago Bears.
--Had a career year for the Bears this past season, racking up career-highs in tackles (75), sacks (3), pass breakups (4). He also recorded his first-career interception and safety.
Status: Has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
March 16, 2020
Other former West Virginia football players who are free agents this offseason:
DB Karl Joseph
DB Daryl Worley
DE/LB Bruce Irvin
LB Najee Goode
QB Geno Smith
RB Wendell Smallwood
WR Tavon Austin
