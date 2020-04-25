WVU in the NFL | Undrafted Free Agent Tracker
Two former West Virginia football players heard their names called during this year's NFL Draft in defensive back Kenny Robinson (Panthers) and offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (49ers).
Below is our Undrafted Free Agent Tracker showing which teams West Virginia football players are signing undrafted free agent contracts with.
CB Keith Washington - New Orleans Saints
Washington, who transferred to West Virginia after stops at Michigan and Copiah-Lincoln Community College, spent two seasons with the Mountaineers, going on to play in 22 total games including 17 starts.
The Prattville, Alabama native racked up 23 total tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions during his final year in Morgantown which helped him earn Second-Team All-Big 12 honors. Washington also competed in the East-West Shrine Game.
Read about how Washington prepared for the draft in this WVSports.com feature → https://rvls.co/3byBfEK
CB Hakeem Bailey - Kansas City Chiefs
Bailey played in 35 career games in three seasons with West Virginia which included 21 starts.
He complied 135 total tackles, 18 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two interceptions while earning a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team twice.
The Atlanta, Georgia native was fourth on the team in tackles in 2019 with 58 total.
Bailey enrolled at West Virginia in January 2017 after spending two years at Iowa Western Community College. He redshirted in 2015 and tallied a team-leading five interceptions and nine pass breakups during the 2016 season.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik
•Like us on Facebook