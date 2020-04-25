Two former West Virginia football players heard their names called during this year's NFL Draft in defensive back Kenny Robinson (Panthers) and offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (49ers).

Below is our Undrafted Free Agent Tracker showing which teams West Virginia football players are signing undrafted free agent contracts with.

CB Keith Washington - New Orleans Saints

Washington, who transferred to West Virginia after stops at Michigan and Copiah-Lincoln Community College, spent two seasons with the Mountaineers, going on to play in 22 total games including 17 starts.



The Prattville, Alabama native racked up 23 total tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions during his final year in Morgantown which helped him earn Second-Team All-Big 12 honors. Washington also competed in the East-West Shrine Game.

