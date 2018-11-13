SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting. Week 10 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level. CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played 44 snaps on defense and six on special teams during a 20-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished with three total tackles and two pass breakups. DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph started at strong safety (played 45 defensive snaps and three on special teams) during Sunday’s loss. He tallied six total tackles (five solo).

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White is still on the reserved/injured list due to a knee injury. QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith did not see the field during the team’s win over the Raiders. Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski made his fourth straight start at right guard during a 29-26 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although the Colts rushed for just 81 yards, the offensive line didn’t allow a sack for the fourth straight game.

Mark Glowinski sets up a 50 yard run wow what a block! Watch #64 #Colts⁠ ⁠ #Duuuval⁠#JACvsIND pic.twitter.com/Z4tQaJItkm — Mr. Sports Leak (@MrSportsLeak) November 11, 2018

LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode again didn’t play any defensive snaps, but saw 23 on special teams during the victory. He finished with one tackle. LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played 19 snaps on special teams and none on defense during Chicago’s 34-22 win over the Detroit Lions. He didn’t record any statistics during the win. WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - White was a healthy scratch for the second straight week. LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Atlanta Falcons - Irvin was signed by his hometown Falcons last week after being released from the Raiders and made his debut with the team on Sunday. He played 14 defensive snaps and recorded two tackles during the team’s 28-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

#Falcons DE @BIrvin_WVU11 told us his agent said “every team thinks you’re going to Atlanta.” Irvin: “I said under my breath, ‘they’re right.’l pic.twitter.com/f1bUvakh0u — Wendy Adams (@wendyradio) November 8, 2018

S Keith Tandy/Atlanta Falcons - Tandy was inactive for Atlanta’s loss to the Browns. OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - Spain started at left guard and helped Tennessee’s offensive line pave the way for 150 rushing yards on 36 carries (4.2 yards per carry) in a 34-10 win over the New England Patriots. The Titans offensive line allowed two sacks during the win. RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood played 21 offensive snaps and 13 on special teams during Sunday night’s 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He finished with two carries for four yards and three receptions for 30 yards. WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played just one snap on offense and two on special teams during the loss. He didn’t record a statistic. CB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played in all but two defensive snaps for the Eagles and nine on special teams Sunday night, serving as the team’s second-leading tackler with eight total including one tackle for loss. WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin was inactive for the team’s win over the Eagles, missing his third straight game with a groin injury. Bye Week: DB Adam Jones (Denver Broncos).