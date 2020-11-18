WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 10:

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Has missed the season to date with a knee injury.

Rasul Douglas, CB, Carolina Panthers: Had four tackles and a defended pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 76 snaps against the Tennessee Titans.

Will Grier, QB, Carolina Panthers: Did not play.

Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Sustained a knee injury in Week 2 and is out for the season.

Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns: Played eight snaps on special teams against the Houston Texans.

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Had eight tackles against the Denver Broncos, as well as two defended passes and an interception.

David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Had two tackles against the Indianapolis Colts.

Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: Played 26 snaps against the New Orleans Saints.

Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins: Did not play.

Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Played 20 snaps on special teams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

David Sills, WR, New York Giants: Has missed the season to date with a foot injury.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play.

Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 65 snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Trevon Wesco, TE, New York Jets: Placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Had six tackles against the Miami Dolphins.

Daryl Worley, CB, Buffalo Bills: Played 20 snaps against the Arizona Cardinals.

Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:

Shelton Gibson, WR, Carolina Panthers

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rex Sunahara, LS, Miami Dolphins

Keith Washington, CB, New Orleans Saints

Kevin White, WR, San Francisco 49ers