Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith is continuing to put together a successful breakout year, but plenty of other WVU alumni are also finding success in the league. Let's check in on how everyone performed in Week 10.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: 23/33 for 275 yards and two touchdowns

Rasul Douglas, CB, Green Bay Packers: Two total tackles

Kyzir White, LB, Philadelphia Eagles: Eight total tackles

Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Four total tackles

David Long Jr, LB, Tennessee Titans: Eight total tackles

Tony Fields II, LB, Cleveland Browns: Two total tackles

Yodney Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: No stats recorded

Mark Glowinski, OG, New York Giants: No stats recorded

David Sills, WR, New York Giants: No stats recorded

Kevin White, WR, New Orleans Saints: No stats recorded

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Atlanta Falcons: No stats recorded

Trevon Wesco, TE, Chicago Bears: No stats recorded