SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting. Week 11 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level. DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph played in 35 snaps on the defensive side of the ball and six on special teams during a 23-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He racked up five total tackles and his first interception of the season.

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played 47 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams during the win, finishing the game with two total tackles including one tackle for loss. RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood played just four offensive snaps and 16 on special teams in a 48-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He finished with just one carry for -4 yards. CB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played 51 defensive snaps and seven on special teams during the loss. He finished the game with three total tackles.

WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played just five snaps on special teams during the loss and didn’t record a statistic.

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin was inactive for the fourth straight game with a groin injury, missing the team’s 22-19 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Atlanta Falcons - Irvin saw action on 24 defensive snaps and tallied two total tackles during the loss.

S Keith Tandy/Atlanta Falcons - Tandy was inactive for the second straight week. DB Adam Jones/Denver Broncos - Jones appeared in just five defensive snaps and three on special teams during a 23-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones didn’t record a defensive statistic, but did return one kickoff for 16 yards. LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White is still on the reserved/injured list with a knee injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith did not see the field during the team’s loss to the Broncos.

Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski made another start at right guard and the offensive line didn’t allow a sack for the fifth straight game as the Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans by a score of 38-10.

LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode didn’t play any defensive snaps for the fifth consecutive game and saw 18 snaps on special teams. He didn’t record any snaps during the win.

OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - Spain made his ninth start of the season at left guard, but the Titans offensive line struggled throughout the game as the team gained just 87 yards on 25 carries. The offensive line also allowed five total sacks in the game.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played one defensive snap and 16 on special teams during a 25-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He didn’t record a statistic during the win.

WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - White was a healthy scratch for the third straight game.