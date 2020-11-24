WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Week 11

WVU in the NFL: Week 11
Week 11 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.
The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 11:
Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Has missed the season to date with a knee injury.
Rasul Douglas, CB, Carolina Panthers: Had three tackles in a 20-0 win over the Detroit Lions.
Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 91 snaps in a 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Will Grier, QB, Carolina Panthers: Did not play.
Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Sustained a knee injury in Week 2 and is out for the season.
Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns: Had two tackles and recovered a fumble in a 22-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Totaled nine tackles in a 35-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: On reserve/COVID-19 list.
Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: Did not play (bye week).
Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins: Did not play.
Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Played nine snaps on special teams.
David Sills, WR, New York Giants: Has missed the season to date with a foot injury.
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play.
Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 68 snaps in a 20-9 loss to the Washington Football Team.
Trevon Wesco, TE, New York Jets: On injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list.
Daryl Worley, CB, Buffalo Bills: Did not play (bye week).
Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:
Wendell Smallwood, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rex Sunahara, LS, Miami Dolphins
Keith Washington, CB, New Orleans Saints
Kevin White, WR, San Francisco 49ers
